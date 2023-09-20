UNE Listsudi Natural Reserve On World Heritage List

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- Saudi natural reserve, Uruq Bani Ma'arid, has been listed on the UNESCO's World Heritage List, on Wednesday.
This was at the 45th session of the world heritage committee, which began on Sept 10th and set to last until the 25th.
The reserve is the first Saudi natural world heritage site to be listed on UNESCO, which includes seven other sites. (end)
