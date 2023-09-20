EU, OIC Discuss Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha, met with EU High Representative, Joseph Borrell, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday and discussed OIC-EU bilateral relations.
According to a statement released by the OIC mission in Brussels today, the OIC chief briefed the EU High Representative on the Resolution adopted by the Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in July on the crimes of desecration and burning of copies of the Quran in Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.
He conveyed to the EU High Representative the condemnation of the OIC countries for these despicable crimes.
On his part, Borrell affirmed the EU's condemnation of these actions and insulting the sanctities of others, noting that a representative had been appointed to combat Islamophobia, added the statement. (end)
