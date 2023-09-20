Arab Archeological, Cultural Heritage Conf. Kicks Off In Morocco

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- The 26th session of the Conference on Archeology and Cultural Heritage in the Arab World commenced Wednesday in the Moroccan city of Fez with a participation of a Kuwaiti delegation.
The conference is organized by the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) in cooperation with the Moroccan Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication, under the slogan 'cultural heritage in the national policies of Arab countries'.
Kuwait is represented in the conference by a delegation from the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters, headed by Director of the NCCAL's Department of Antiquities and Museums and Department of External Cultural Relations Mohammad Abdel-Khaleq bin Reda.
ALECSO Director-General Mohamed Ould Amar pointed out that this session "will inevitably enable us to listen to decision-makers and policy makers in Arab countries regarding heritage and various programs related to it, exchange experiences, ideas, and benefit from the competence of our experts and knowledge of the programs of our partners in international and regional organizations in order to promote and protect the Arab heritage".
He regretted the fact that despite the interest that Arab countries pay to cultural heritage the number of Arab sites included on the World Heritage List remains very small.
"Almost a quarter of them are registered on the list of cultural heritage in danger," he said, calling for intensifying efforts and cooperation to change this situation, especially with the presence of more than 200 cultural sites on the UNESCO guidelines list awaiting the completion of their files.
Over two days, the conference will discuss a number of key issues that focus on cultural heritage in the national policies of Arab countries such as the policy of managing archaeological and cultural heritage in Arab countries, mechanisms for protecting cultural sites in the Arab world, experiences in preserving and rehabilitating cultural heritage in Arab countries, international cooperation in the field of cultural heritage in Arab countries and the challenges and future vision of cultural heritage in the Arab world.
The conference aims to present the various national experiences and policies in the Arab countries in the field of cultural heritage management.
It also reviews the major Arab initiatives to save, rehabilitate and restore the cultural archaeological sites and cities as well as the updated legal and regulatory mechanisms to protect cultural heritage.
The conferee will also study methods and mechanisms for improving the policies framed for preserving, rehabilitating and promoting cultural heritage, and for combating illicit trafficking in cultural properties. (end)
