Amiri Diwan Mourns Passing Away Of Sheikh Oqab Al-Malek's Widow

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan on Wednesday announced the passing of Naeima Khalaf A-Dousary, widow of Sheikh Oqab Al-Malek Al-Salman Al-Sabah, at the age of 74.
The funeral service is scheduled to take place at 4:00 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, the Diwan said in a statement, praying for the Almighty Allah to lodge the soul of the deceased in Paradise.
Contacts for male mourners at cemetery: 66689914 - 66058856.
Female mourners at building 11, St. 12, block 6, South Surra area. Phone No.: 99833109 - 97873131. (end)
