Kuwait Crown Prince Departs To China On Official Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah departed to China to attend the 19th Asian Olympic Games at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
His Highness the Crown Prince was seen off at the airport by National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Sadoun, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Head of His Highness the Crown Prince Diwan Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah and His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah.
His Highness was seen off by Deputy KNG President Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Mubarak Al-Sabah.
His Highness is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil, Minister of Economic Affairs and Investment, Dr. Saad Hamad Al-Barrak, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Trade and Industry, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Mohammad Al-Aiban, and Minister of Electricity, Water, and Energy. Dr. Jassim Mohammad Al-Ostad, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Housing Affairs, Faleh Al-Ruqba, and senior state officials. (end)
