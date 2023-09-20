Huaweinnect 2023Nf. Kicks Off In Shanghai

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) SHANHAI, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- The Huawei Connect 2023 conference kicked off in the Chinese city of Shanghai Wednesday, with the participation of business leaders, technology experts and developers from all over the world to explore new opportunities for a smart future.
Huawei's Deputy Chairwoman of the Board, and Rotating Chairwoman and CFO Sabrina Meng, touched on the new strategy for artificial intelligence that Huawei is adopting.
Meng stressed the company's continued efforts to delve deeper into basic artificial intelligence technologies and build a strong computing backbone in China to support a wide range of artificial intelligence models and applications for all industries.
She also stressed, "Huawei is committed to building a strong computing backbone, and we will continue to enhance the synergy between hardware, software, chips, and devices to provide fertile ground for a thriving ecosystem."
The three-day conference will discuss a group of new studies on (accelerating smart transformation) with the aim of helping industries adopt new forms of artificial intelligence and developing a comprehensive smart transformation strategy. (end)
