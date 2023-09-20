Senate President, Egyptianunterpart Agree On Establishing Arab Authority For Crisis Management

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 20 (Petra)-- Senate President Faisal al-Fayez, on Wednesday, along with his Egyptian counterpart Abdelwahab Abdelrazzaq agreed on establishing an Arab authority for crisis and natural disasters management.
During a meeting in Amman, al-Fayez added that such authority will contribute to avoiding such consequences that stemmed from the natural disasters with minimal damage.
Describing the Jordanian-Egyptian ties as "strategic," al-Fayez said the relationships that bring together Amman and Cairo are based on mutual respect, serving the common interests of both countries and permanent consultation and coordination.
He praised the role led by Cairo in supporting His Majesty King Abdullah II's stances towards the Palestinian cause, in his capacity as custodian of the Muslim and Christian holy places in the holy city of Jerusalem.
For his part, Abdelrazzaq stressed the Egyptian Senate's support for the procedures and mechanisms of the Egyptian government in implementing the agreements with Jordan and Iraq, related to the partnership and tripartite cooperation project.
He thanked Jordan for hosting the Egyptian community in the Kingdom, and for the care and attention that Egyptians receive in Jordan.
