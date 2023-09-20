GCC Fms, U.S. Stress Jordan's Role In Maintaining Sta Quo In Jealem

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 20 (Petra)-- Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states, on Wednesday, along with the United States stressed the importance of preserving the historic staquo of Jerusalem and its holy sites, recognizing the special role of Jordan in this regard.
In a joint statement following a meeting in New York, the two sides also stressed their support for the Palestinian Authority and improving Palestinians' daily lives, including through humanitarian assistance and efforts to accelerate Palestinian economic growth.
On the Syrian refugee crisis, they stressed the need to create secure conditions for the safe, dignified, and voluntary return of refugees and internally displaced persons consistent with UN standards, and the importance of providing the necessary support to Syrian refugees and to the countries hosting them.
