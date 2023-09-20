Agriculture Ministry Signed Agreements To Establish 12 Food Factories

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep.20 (Petra) - Ministry of Agriculture completed signing agreements to establish 12 food factories, with an investment value exceeding JD50 million, which provide about 2, 000 job opportunities.
The ministry signed the 11th agreement to establish a factory for manufacturing food potatoes in the central Al-Muwaqqar district, while the 12th agreement was concluded with the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN) , to establish a factory specialized in producing cocoons in the industrial city of Karak, which is a manufacturing technology that supports tree cultivation and water rationing.
Speaking during the signing ceremony, Minister of Agriculture, Khaled Hneifat, said the ministry completed requirements of the food manufacturing axis, which aims to establish 12 factories, before end of 2023.
The ministry, he noted, is working to top this number and attract a "larger" number of investors into the Kingdom's agricultural food industries sector.
Hneifat said volume of investment, based on the signed agreements, exceeds JD50 million, with an operating capacity of approximately 2,000 direct and indirect job opportunities in the governorates where these plants are established.
Hneifat noted importance of agricultural industries in accelerating pace of economic growth, enhancing social development, increasing the added value of agricultural production, creating job opportunities, and increasing agricultural inputs,primarily fertilizers, fodder, and other items.
On their feasibility, he said these industries stimulate economic activity in the sectors of logistics services, distribution, and wholesale and retail trade, and contribute to enhancing productivity, innovation, and economic stability for Jordan's rural families.
MENAFN20092023000117011021ID1107109124
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.