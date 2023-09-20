Dubai Harbour Marinas Introduces First Ever Floating Wastellector Drone In The







As part of its commitment to investing in the extraordinary, the seafront destination is the first in the country and the region to have acquired PixieDrone – a first-of-its-kind mobile waste collector.



Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 20 September 2023: Welcoming a new wave of green innovation at its extraordinary seafront district, Dubai Harbour has announced the introduction of the UAE's first ever PixieDrone. Fitted with a video camera and remote sensing LIDAR technology, the PixieDrone can access small areas and spaces, as it helps sort waste including organic waste, plastics, glass, metal, paper, cloth, rubber and more. It has a 160-litre collection capacity, with up to six hours of operation in autonommode. It is also fully compatible with salt water and fresh water.





A mark of technological innovation and efficiency, the floating waste collector operates as a remote-controlled autonomdrone that identifies debris on the water's surface, intercepts them and stores them in an expansive collection tank to be discarded by other means. Its integration into Dubai Harbour becomes a supporting asset for clearing clutter and unattended waste across the UAE's waters and shores.



Introduced by The Searial Cleaners, a French company pioneering efficient solutions for marinas, resorts, docks, and public places, the PixieDrone is approximately 1.62 metres long by 1.15 metres wide and is relatively compact when compared to other clean-up robots.



