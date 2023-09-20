Caprock Releases New Impact Investing Results

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caprock, a leading multi-family office Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm, is publishing a sampling of the impact generated by its clients' investments. The firm advises more than 200 families and foundations, many of whom seek to generate competitive financial returns alongside quantifiable social and environmental benefits.

This graphic shows a sampling of six impact metrics that represent the aggregate impact performance of asset managers to whom Caprock has allocated capital.

Caprock created its impact performance assessment and reporting tool in 2014. The proprietary system aggregates impact metrics within each client's portfolio, as well as across the entire firm. Today, the firm's impact reporting platform tracks over 100 active metrics from variprivate market investments. The attached chart includes six representative metrics across three core themes.

"Caprock was founded to prioritize the interests of its clients, we are well-equipped to help those who want to invest for impact," explains Nick Flores, Caprock Managing Director. "But a decade ago, our earliest impact clients understandably expected more fromthan just values-aligned investments. Since they hiredto deploy capital within the private markets, they also wanted to know what kind of impact their assets were creating in the world. Our asset managers' impact reports were individually insightful, but collectively overwhelming; they didn't helpanswer our clients' questions about the mission alignment of their entire portfolio."

While Caprock's platform has evolved over the years, their impact reporting efforts have always had two distinct aims.

First, to support clients-specifically, their engagement with, understanding of, and appreciation for the impact they catalyze through their investments. Caprock has always believed the private markets offer the best avenue through which impact can be pursued. Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations are important. However, the firm has found that the private markets offer impact that is more direct and discernible.

The second purpose of Caprock's impact reporting efforts has been to bolster their internal assessments of impact investments. The firm considers financial performance reporting an essential risk management tool. The firm requires every impact asset manager with whom it invests to provide related metrics on at least an annual basis.

