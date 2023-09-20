Capital Engine® Expands Its Capital Markets Team With Hiring Of Chief Operating Officer Zach Gerland

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Capital Engine Chief Operating Officer Zach Gerland
Based in Houston, TX Gerland has closed $6B of transactions across 300+ deals and managed $3.5B of assets across 25 companies at an executive level
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Capital Engine® a US-based private capital markets technology company transforming the exempt private securities and capital raising market announced today the expansion of its Capital Markets team, with the hiring of Chief Executive Officer (COO) Zach Gerland.
Gerland has 15 years of private equity, investment banking, and C-Suite management experience diversified across Real Assets including energy, real estate, and infrastructure as well as tech and FinTech. He has experience across M&A, private equity investing, capital raising, corporate strategy, corporate finance, and executive management.
Gerland has closed $6B of M&A transactions across 300+ deals, managed $3.5B of assets across 25 companies at an executive or board level, built a $1B TEV PE investment portfolio before realizing a >50% IRR and >2x ROI, and helped raise $13B of capital.
“Capital Engine® business involves multiple verticals that are synergistically aligned and include software solutions that support the financing needs of private independent companies, provide innovative combinations of debt and equity solutions to aid companies seeking capital,” added Gerland.“I am proud to join the Capital Engine® team and assist with the expansion of the firm's presence in theand operation of a private placement agent and broker dealer platform.”
Prior to Capital Engine® Gerland worked for alternative investment firms like Castlelake, Quintana Capital, North Hudson Resource Partners, Noble Royalties, and the Robertson Family Office as well as Jefferies & Co, EDF Trading, and PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Gerland is a CFA charterholder, a Certified Public Accountant, and earned a Masters in Accounting and Bachelors in Finance and Accounting from Louisiana State University where he graduated magna cum laude.
Under Gerland's leadership, Capital Engine® will foon accelerating revenue growth with our strategic partners, broker dealer expansion, development of sales / marketing capabilities, and assist with the setup of a secondaries trading platform for exempt private securities in the US. The firm's expansion marks its continued growth and anchors Capital Engine's presence in the increasingly active private capital markets in the US.
“We are thrilled to have Zach's steady hand at the helm, as we grow our Capital Markets practice, supporting existing and new clients as they navigate an increasingly complex fundraising environment,” said Capital Engine® CEO, Bryan Smith.“The strong real estate and investor relationships Zach has cultivated over his more than 15 years working with private equity firms and private companies, in combination with Capital Engine's longstanding network and resources, will help scale the company and accelerate revenue growth.”
About Capital Engine®
Capital Engine® is a private markets technology company, that provides customized private capital, secondaries market infrastructure and investor management solutions for investment banks, regulated broker-dealers, investment platforms, law firms, and real estate funds.
See recent news Capital Engine® continues strategic growth with acquisition of Mallory Capital Group (MCG), a full-service, independent broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC press release.
