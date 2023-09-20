Logistics Picking Robots Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2023 2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)





Market Overview: Logistics Picking Robots Market was valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 14.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing demand for automation in the logistics industry is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Logistics picking robots are used to automate the process of picking and placing items in warehouses, which can help to improve efficiency and accuracy. The key players in the Logistics Picking Robots Market include These companies are investing in research and development to develop innovative logistics picking robots. Here are some specific highlights from the report

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 6.8 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 14.8 billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 14% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players KUKA(Swisslog), Daifuku, Knapp, Dematic, Grenzebach, Bastian, CIM Corp, Amazon Robotics, Vanderlande, Vecna, Hitachi, Hi-tech Robotic Systemz, Adept Technology, Grey Orange, IAM Robotics, and Fetch Robotics. Key Segment By Application, By Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

The logistics picking robots market is driven by a number of factors, including:

: The cost of labor is increasing in many countries, making it more expensive to hire human workers to perform picking and placing tasks. Logistics picking robots can help to reduce labor costs by automating these tasks.: The demand for faster and more accurate order fulfillment is increasing, putting pressure on logistics companies to improve the efficiency and accuracy of their picking operations. Logistics picking robots can help to improve efficiency and accuracy by automating the picking process.: The growth of e-commerce is driving the demand for logistics picking robots. E-commerce retailers need to be able to fulfill orders quickly and accurately, and logistics picking robots can help them to do this.: Advances in robotics technology are making logistics picking robots more efficient and affordable. This is making them a more attractive option for logistics companies.

The logistics picking robots market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the following opportunities:

: The logistics industry is increasingly adopting automation in order to improve efficiency and reduce costs. Logistics picking robots are a key part of this automation trend.: The expansion of e-commerce is creating new opportunities for logistics picking robots. E-commerce retailers need to be able to fulfill orders quickly and accurately, and logistics picking robots can help them to do this.: The development of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, is making logistics picking robots more efficient and accurate. This is creating new opportunities for the market.

Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis.

The Logistics Picking Robots Market is segmented by type, application, and region.

By type, the market is segmented into



full-automatic and semi-automatic robots.

Full-automatic robots are the most expensive type of logistics picking robots, but they are also the most efficient. Semi-automatic robots are less expensive, but they require human intervention for some tasks.

By application, the market is segmented into



logistics picking,

logistics handling, and others.

Logistics picking is the largest application segment, accounting for the majority of the market share. Logistics handling is the second-largest application segment, and it is expected to grow at a faster rate than the logistics picking segment during the forecast period.

The report summarizes all the information collected and serves the customers requirements. However, these market analyses help in understanding market growth at both global and regional levels. For market data analysis, we have market panorama tools such as Market Dynamics, Competitor Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter Five Forces Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, Technology Roadmap and Evolution, Regulatory Framework, Price Trend Analysis, Patent Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Russia-Ukraine War Impact and others.

Regional Analysis of Logistics Picking Robots Market:

By region, the market is segmented into North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, and South America. North America is the largest market for logistics picking robots, followed by East Asia and Europe. The North American market is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of automation in the logistics industry in the region.

Table of Contents for Logistics Picking Robots Market

Report OverviewMarket Competition by ManufacturersSales by RegionNorth AmericaEast AsiaEuropeSouth AsiaSoutheast AsiaMiddle EastAfricaOceaniaSouth AmericaRest of the WorldSales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by TypeConsumption Analysis by ApplicationCompany Profiles and Key Figures in Logistics Picking Robots BusinessLogistics Picking Robots Manufacturing Cost AnalysisMarketing Channel, Distributors, and CustomersMarket DynamicsProduction and Supply ForecastConsumption and Demand ForecastResearch Findings and ConclusionMethodology and Data Source

This report is primarily focused on achieving...



To provide a comprehensive overview of the industry

To analyse the factors affecting the growth of the Logistics Picking Robots Market.

To present past and future earnings of the market segments globally

To conduct a regional-level examination of the market and its current size and prospects

To study the market by product type and research methodologies

To profile key players in the market and assess their strengths and competitive structure. To track the competitive advancements in the global Logistics Picking Robots Market .

Why You Should Invest in this Report



To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market. Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

If you are looking for ways to improve the efficiency and accuracy of your logistics operations, then logistics picking robots are a good option to consider. They can help you to save time and money, and they can also help you to improve your customer service.

The report is a valuable source of information for companies and individuals interested in the market and provides an in-depth knowledge of the market. The table of contents includes chapters on industry overview, global competition, production market analysis, sales, consumption, export, import by regions, market analysis by region, company profiles, market forecast, and conclusions.

