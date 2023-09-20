Pro Tint Of Florida Expands Its 3Mmercial Security Window Film Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
To address a growing public need, Pro Tint of Florida has expanded its Commercial Window Film Services to better serve Central Florida businesses. 3MTM Safety & Security Window Films are designed to hold broken glass in place and help prevent flying shards of glass from harming people and damaging property.” - 3M CorporationORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Cities such as Orlando, Florida are somewhat under siege with homelessness and other severe issues affecting many communities, which has led Pro Tint of Florida , a 3M Authorized Prestige Dealer, to expand their Commercial Window Film Services to include the latest industry-leading security window films to address this growing public need. Some of these products include 3M Ultra S800, which can be combined with 3M Impact Protection Attachment Systems for additional safety and security.
Additionally, Pro Tint of Florida has hired new staff and implemented new systems to address the growing volume in this segment of their business.
Many Florida schools, banks, and government buildings have already elected to secure their windows with 3M security window films, and have already seen the product help deter unwanted intruders from successfully entering their buildings.
With the rise of school shootings and other tragic events, hardening public and private property has never been more important than it is today. Installing safety and security window films are among the most cost-effective methods available to protect any building's occupants and property from hazards.
Glass doors and windows are among the most vulnerable points of entry into homes and businesses and pose as one of the greatest dangers when the glass is broken. The primary purpose of 3M security window films are to mitigate hazards from shattered glass during natural disasters or blast events, as well as increase overall security against smash and grab burglaries.
Central Florida schools, local businesses, and even homeowners can now enjoy the benefits of the latest industry-leading security window films, which deliver superior performance over standard polyester films in blast and impact events; yet still maintain a high level of optical clarity. 3M security films can also be combined with tinted Sun Control protection, providing additional protection against ultraviolet light and infrared rays.
3M Corporation reports that these tinted security films can significantly block the amount of harmful UV rays that cause fading, helping to extend the life of furnishings. These films have been rigorously tested against industry standards for glass fragment retention, including many ASTM / ANSI standards.
All 3M Commercial Security Window Films are backed by a comprehensive warranty from when installed by an Authorized 3M Dealer such as Pro Tint of Florida.
