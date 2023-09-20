On-Demand Logistics Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2023 2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)





Market Overview: On-Demand Logistics Market was valued at USD 114.70 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 401.60 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of the on-demand logistics market is being driven by the increasing demand for same-day and next-day delivery services, the growing popularity of e-commerce, and the rising adoption of mobile technology. The key players in the On-Demand Logistics Market include The key players in the market are constantly innovating and developing new ways to meet the growing demand for timely and efficient delivery. Here are some specific highlights from the report

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 114.70 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 401.60 billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 12% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Shippify Inc., Bringg Delivery Technologies Ltd., Shadowfax Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Lalamove EasyVan (Thailand) Co. Ltd., MENA 360 DWC-LLC (Fetchr), Stuart Delivery Ltd. (STUART), Deliveree (Thailand) Co. Ltd., Uber Freight LLC, Deliv Inc., and GoGo Tech Ltd. (GoGoVan) Key Segment By Application, By Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Market Dynamics and Factors for On-Demand Logistics Market:

Market Driver

: E-commerce is growing rapidly, and this is driving the demand for on-demand logistics services. Businesses need to be able to deliver goods quickly and efficiently to meet the expectations of online shoppers.: The gig economy is creating a large pool of independent drivers who can be used to provide on-demand logistics services. This is making it more cost-effective for businesses to outsource their logistics needs.: Technology is making it easier for businesses to track and manage their logistics operations. This is leading to greater efficiency and transparency in the supply chain.: Businesses are increasingly looking for ways to reduce their environmental impact. On-demand logistics can help businesses to do this by reducing the number of empty trucks on the road.

Market Opportunity

: Urbanization is leading to a growing demand for last-mile delivery services. On-demand logistics can help businesses to meet this demand by providing more flexible and convenient delivery options.: New technologies, such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, are opening up new opportunities for on-demand logistics. These technologies can be used to improve the efficiency, transparency, and security of logistics operations.: Businesses are increasingly focused on providing a good customer experience. On-demand logistics can help businesses to do this by providing customers with more control over their deliveries.

The market is segmented by types, by applications and by region.

The market is segmented by type into



LCV, M/HCV

The LCV segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for small and medium-sized vehicles for last-mile delivery.

The market is segmented by application into



B2B, B2C

The B2C segment is also expected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing popularity of online shopping.

Regional Analysis of On-Demand Logistics Market:

The market is segmented by regions into North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America. North America is the largest market for on-demand logistics, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The growth of the market in these regions is attributed to the increasing adoption of e-commerce and the growing demand for same-day delivery.

Table of Contents for On-Demand Logistics Market

Report OverviewMarket Competition by ManufacturersSales by RegionNorth AmericaEast AsiaEuropeSouth AsiaSoutheast AsiaMiddle EastAfricaOceaniaSouth AmericaRest of the WorldSales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by TypeConsumption Analysis by ApplicationCompany Profiles and Key Figures in On-Demand Logistics BusinessOn-Demand Logistics Manufacturing Cost AnalysisMarketing Channel, Distributors, and CustomersMarket DynamicsProduction and Supply ForecastConsumption and Demand ForecastResearch Findings and ConclusionMethodology and Data Source

This report is primarily focused on achieving...



To provide a comprehensive overview of the industry

To analyse the factors affecting the growth of the On-Demand Logistics Market.

To present past and future earnings of the market segments globally

To conduct a regional-level examination of the market and its current size and prospects

To study the market by product type and research methodologies

To profile key players in the market and assess their strengths and competitive structure. To track the competitive advancements in the global On-Demand Logistics Market .

The on-demand logistics market is a rapidly growing and evolving market. The key players in the market are constantly innovating to meet the changing needs of businesses and consumers. The market is expected to continue to grow at a significant rate in the coming years.

