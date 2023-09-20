Retail Logistics Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2023 2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)





Market Overview: Retail Logistics Market was valued at USD 200 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 626.59 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is being driven by the rising demand for e-commerce, the increasing adoption of automation and digitization in the logistics sector, and the growing foon sustainability. The key players in the Retail Logistics Market include The key players in the market are adopting varistrategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches, to expand their market share. Here are some specific highlights from the report

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 200 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 626.59 billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 12% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players XPO Logistics, Inc., DSV, Kuehne + Nagel International, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Nippon Express, FedEx, Schneider, United Parcel Service, APL Logistics Ltd, DHL International GmbH, and A.P. Moller – Maersk Key Segment By Application, By Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Market Dynamics and Factors for Retail Logistics Market:

Market Driver

: The rise of e-commerce has led to a surge in demand for retail logistics services. E-commerce retailers need to ensure that their products are delivered to customers quickly and efficiently, and they rely on third-party logistics providers to help them do this.: The retail sector is growing rapidly, both in developed and developing countries. This growth is being driven by a number of factors, including rising incomes, urbanization, and changing consumer preferences. The growth of the retail sector is creating demand for retail logistics services.: The adoption of advanced technologies, such as big data analytics, robotics, and artificial intelligence, is also driving the growth of the retail logistics market. These technologies are helping logistics providers to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and provide better customer service.

Market Opportunity

: Omnichannel retailing is the practice of selling products through multiple channels, such as brick-and-mortar stores, online stores, and mobile apps. This trend is creating new opportunities for logistics providers, as they need to develop solutions that can support the delivery of products across multiple channels.: The growth of the global economy is creating new opportunities for retailers and logistics providers. As retailers expand their operations into new markets, they need to rely on logistics providers to help them manage their supply chains.: The rise of sustainability is also creating new opportunities for logistics providers. Retailers are increasingly demanding that their logistics providers adopt sustainable practices. This is creating opportunities for logistics providers to develop new solutions that can help reduce their environmental impact.

Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis.

The market is segmented by types, by application and by region.

By Type, the market is segmented into



Conventional Retail Logistics, E-commerce Retail Logistics

The conventional retail logistics segment is expected to be the largest segment of the market, followed by the e-commerce retail logistics segment. The conventional retail logistics segment is expected to be the largest segment due to the continued use of conventional retail channels in developing countries. The e-commerce retail logistics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment due to the growing popularity of online shopping.

By Application, the market is segmented into



Commerce Enablement,

Supply Chain Solutions,

Reverse Logistics & Liquidation, Transportation Management, Others

The commerce enablement application segment is expected to be the largest segment of the market, followed by the supply chain solutions application segment. The commerce enablement application segment is expected to be the largest segment due to the increasing demand for omnichannel retail. The supply chain solutions application segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment due to the growing complexity of supply chains.

The report summarizes all the information collected and serves the customers requirements. However, these market analyses help in understanding market growth at both global and regional levels. For market data analysis, we have market panorama tools such as Market Dynamics, Competitor Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter Five Forces Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, Technology Roadmap and Evolution, Regulatory Framework, Price Trend Analysis, Patent Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Russia-Ukraine War Impact and others.

Regional Analysis of Retail Logistics Market:

The North America region is expected to be the largest market for retail logistics during the forecast period. This is due to the large and growing retail industry in the region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. This is due to the rapid growth of the retail industry in the region and the increasing adoption of e-commerce.

Table of Contents for Retail Logistics Market

Report OverviewMarket Competition by ManufacturersSales by RegionNorth AmericaEast AsiaEuropeSouth AsiaSoutheast AsiaMiddle EastAfricaOceaniaSouth AmericaRest of the WorldSales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by TypeConsumption Analysis by ApplicationCompany Profiles and Key Figures in Retail Logistics BusinessRetail Logistics Manufacturing Cost AnalysisMarketing Channel, Distributors, and CustomersMarket DynamicsProduction and Supply ForecastConsumption and Demand ForecastResearch Findings and ConclusionMethodology and Data Source

This report is primarily focused on achieving...



To provide a comprehensive overview of the industry

To analyse the factors affecting the growth of the Retail Logistics Market.

To present past and future earnings of the market segments globally

To conduct a regional-level examination of the market and its current size and prospects

To study the market by product type and research methodologies

To profile key players in the market and assess their strengths and competitive structure. To track the competitive advancements in the global Retail Logistics Market .

Why You Should Invest in this Report



To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market. Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Overall, the global retail logistics market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the factors mentioned above. The market players are focusing on expanding their geographical presence, adopting new technologies, and developing innovative solutions to meet the growing demand for retail logistics services.

The report is a valuable source of information for companies and individuals interested in the market and provides an in-depth knowledge of the market. The table of contents includes chapters on industry overview, global competition, production market analysis, sales, consumption, export, import by regions, market analysis by region, company profiles, market forecast, and conclusions.

