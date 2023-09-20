: Tuition-Freeding School Calls Digital Leaders To Join October Boot Camp

42 Abu Dhabi, a first-of-its-kind coding school in the GCC, has opened applications for candidates to register and join its upcoming boot camp called 'Piscine', which starts on October 23.

“Welcoming potential students in our fifth Piscine this year is an incredible milestone and a testament to the significant growth of 42 Abu Dhabi. This comes in line with our efforts to foster a new generation of digital leaders who will play a pivotal role in shaping the emirate's digital future and propelling the advancement of vital sectors through their coding skills,” Marcos Muller Habig, acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi, said.

The tuition-free school is the capital's innovative and disruptive coding school that provides a unique peer-to-peer, gamified learning methodology. Students who succeed in the Piscine will join the school and become part of Generation 42 Abu Dhabi, to play a key role in driving the emirate's digital transformation and shaping its tech landscape.

“At 42 Abu Dhabi, we remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting the Abu Dhabi Government's endeavours to build a comprehensive educational ecosystem and elevate the skills of future generations to meet the growing requirements of the digital economy,” Habig said.

The Piscine, derived from the French word for 'swimming pool', is an intense and immersive 25-day boot camp that tests candidates' computer programming skills as well as their drive, perseverance, and devotion towards it. It is the final stage in the application process for 42 Abu Dhabi's programme.

Potential applicants who are interested in joining the upcoming 'Piscine' may visit 42 Abu Dhabi's official website, where they will have to complete 42 Abu Dhabi's pre-selection 'Game' – an online assessment, that evaluates cognitive capacity via logic and memory tests – and attend an in-person check-in discovery session to be briefed on the Piscine and the learning methodology.

Once the candidates successfully pass the Piscine, they will be able to join 42 Abu Dhabi's coding programme and start their exceptional learning journey.

Students who join 42 Abu Dhabi will be able to leverage the school's strategic partner network with leading organizations and companies across different industries and sectors, such as Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Department of Government Support, Microsoft, and Beacon Red.

Through the school's strategic network of partners, 42 Abu Dhabi provides Emirati talents with sponsorship opportunities and offers stipends for every national who joins 42 Abu Dhabi. All students who complete the school's common core, four additional modules, and six-month internship are eligible to receive a diploma in software development recognised by the National Qualification Center (NQC) in the UAE.

Since its launch, 42 Abu Dhabi has enrolled 584 students, including 152 national students. While no previcoding experience or academic qualifications are required to apply for 42 Abu Dhabi, candidates must be aged 18 years old and above, and possess an innate ability to adapt and collaborate.

