NB24 Stratom: CODE41's Chronograph Has A Fresh New Look

Project after project, the brand establishes its recipe for success: recognisable skeleton design, unique community dynamic, total transparency and unbeatable technicality for the price.

Two years after a very noteworthy release, its in-house chronograph is back to drive it home. New colour, new case: CODE41 isn't done surprising us!

First appearing on our radars in 2021, the NB24 immediately aroused massive enthusiasm among lovers of cutting-edge mechanical watchmaking. So much so that it still holds the sales record for the brand: 1,500 pieces in its first two editions for worth $6.3 million. A fully deserved performance for this exceptional chronograph, which combines high-end materials with a completely singular attribute: the dial-side oscillating weight. As rare as it is complex to produce and highly popular among aficionados, it once again illustrates the blend of audacity and passion specific to the brand, which never backs off in the face of any obstacle. The proof? The NB24 is named in honour of Nigel Bailly, a young paraplegic racing driver, to celebrate his first selection for the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

For its third edition, the NB24 hasn't done things by half. In addition to an unprecedented new colour, it has also treated itself to a brand new case: the Stratom. Introduced with great pomp during the launch of the T360 Tourbillon, the Stratom lends its sporty lines to the uncompromising technicality of the chronograph. Strong evidence for an extremely successful combination. In the multi-layered setting of this timeless urban design, the NB24 reveals a new facet of its personality and a strong character.

Other than the Stratom version, available for pre-order, those in a hurry can already acquire the NB24 in CODE41's historic case, the NativeDNA. With more classic elegance, this model offers all the key elements of its incredible success: exclusive manufacture movement, grade 5 titanium or high-density AeroCarbon, sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment, numerous interchangeable straps, etc.

The icing on the cake: this model is available for delivery within just sevendays.

With an unwavering eye on the future, CODE41 is sustaining its momentum. A figurehead of the new generation of watchmaking founded on total transparency and strong community principles, the young brand pushes the limits of innovation with each new project. Crazy ambition that resonates with an ever-growing public: there are already more than 500,000 members supporting CODE41's vision. A number that only promises to increase further with the long-awaited rerelease of the NB24!

Pre-orders for the NB24 Stratom will be open until October 18. The watch is available from CHF 7,300 / €7,900 / £6,900 / $7,200. Quantities are limited to 200 units.

The NB24 NativeDNA is available right now on the CODE41 website for delivery within just seven days.

For further information, head directly to CODE41's website .