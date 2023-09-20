Ahmed Bin Mohammed: AMF Remains Steadfast In Its Mission To Accelerate Regional Media Development

DUBAI, 20th September, 2023 (WAM) – H..H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Media Council, today underscored the significance of a robust media in fostering the growth and sustainable development of the Arab region.

H..H. Sheikh Ahmed highlighted that Dubai has always recognised the vital role of the media as a partner in achieving progress and prosperity and launched several initiatives and projects to enhance the media's growth. Key among these initiatives is the Arab Media Forum (AMF), which was launched over 20 years ago under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the and Ruler of Dubai. As the region's largest media gathering, the event has emerged as the most comprehensive platform for knowledge sharing in the Arab media community, he said.

Sheikh Ahmed made these remarks on the occasion of the Dubai Press Club announcing details of the 21st edition of the Arab Media Forum, the inaugural edition of the Youth Media Forum (YMF) and variactivities to be held on the sidelines. AMF will feature over 75 sessions and the participation of 130 speakers and 160 leading media institutions. Organised under the theme 'The Future of Arab Media' from 26-27 September, the region's leading annual event for the industry, is set to bring together more than 3,000 writers, thought leaders, decision-makers, renowned media personalities, and senior executives of leading Arab and international media organisations from over 16 countries. Additionally, the event will welcome more than 200 oversees delegates.

“We continue to draw our inspiration from HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's visionary outlook for the future in shaping a dialogue focused on enhancing the capabilities of media in the region. This dialogue is rooted in the recognition of the influential role played by this vital sector in touching people's lives and serving as a window for them to express their hopes and aspirations. Moreover, we firmly believe the media plays a pivotal role in informing societies about global changes and the opportunities and challenges they bring. Over the span of two decades, Dubai has shown unwavering commitment to creating an environment to support this constructive dialogue, with the ultimate aim of fostering cooperation among media professionals in the Arab world to collectively shape a robust and constructive media,” His Highness said.

Sheikh Ahmed added:“The Arab Media Forum remains steadfast in its mission to accelerate media development, identify the prerequisites for enhancing the sector's competitiveness, and reaffirm its impact in conveying the Arab world's message to the global stage. It serves as the window through which the world can witness the accomplishments of Arabs and their contributions as partners in shaping the future. Dubai will continue to serve as a meeting point for innovators and talent across diverse domains, with the media sector continuing to hold a position of paramount importance for the city.”

AMF 2023 seeks to showcase inspiring experiences, share visionary insights into the future of media, and facilitate the exchange of ideas and experiences that collectively contribute to shaping the development of the industry. Through its diverse range of workshops, sessions and activities, the Forum will shed light on the most current industry trends and offer innovative solutions to ensure that the industry remains aligned with the ever-evolving global landscape.

