Mander Of Joint Operations Meetsmander Of Ninth Air Force

ABU DHABI, 20th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Mejren Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations at the Ministry of Defence, met with Lieutenant General AleG. Grynkewich,Commander of Ninth Air Force, at his office at the Joint Operations Command, here.

During the meeting, they discussed the existing relations of friendship and cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the United States, especially in terms of military aspects, joint operations, and ways to enhance and develop collaboration in this regard between the two countries.