Dubai Airport Mostnnected In Asia-Pacific, Middle East

According to the latest report released by Airports Council International Asia-Pacific & Middle East, Dubai airport has better connectivity than many of its peers in the region.

Dubai airport has witnessed substantial growth, surpassing its 2019 level in the first half of this year. The world's busiest international hub handled 41.6 million passengers in the first half of 2023, just above the first six months of 2019.

DXB handled a total of 201,800 flights in the first half, up 30.2 per cent year on year, up 13 per cent compared to the same period in the first half of 2019.

DXB is connected to more than 255 destinations across 104 countries and more than 90 international airlines.

“This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team and service partners working across DXB, and it reaffirms our commitment to providing seamless connections for our guests worldwide. We'll continue to elevate the travel experience, and connect people, cultures, and opportunities like never before,” said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.

Stefano Baronci, director general, ACI Asia-Pacific and Middle East, said the strong performance reaffirms Dubai Airport's commitment to providing top-quality air connectivity, both direct and indirect, connecting people and places across the world.“Dubai Airport has consolidated its leading position in this ranking by improving its connectivity post-pandemic, with a growth of 17 per cent over 2019. Dubai Airport's commitment to enhancing connectivity is bolstering the region's economy and global trade," he said.

The Airport Connectivity Report, developed in partnership with PwC, revealed that air connectivity in the Middle East stood out with 26 per cent growth in total connectivity in 2022 ver2019, with direct connectivity to destinations in North America, Asia-Pacific and Africa witnessing the strongest recovery since Covid-19, with low-cost carriers driving the growth. On the contrary, Asia-Pacific has seen a decline in air connectivity by 38 per cent in the same period.

