Fed Policymakers See 5.1% Policy Rate At End Of 2024

That's according to the median of 19 forecasts included in the latest quarterly summary of Federal Reserve policymaker projections published on Wednesday, alongside the Fed's decision to leave its policy rate unchanged in a range of 5.25%-5.50%.

The dialed back pace of anticipated policy easing next year goes hand in hand with what policymakers expect to be mixed progress toward the Fed's 2% inflation goal.

Fed officials now see the personal consumption expenditures price index at 3.3% at year end, verJune's forecast of 3.2%, falling to 2.5% by the end of next year, compared with 2.5% seen in June.

They envision inflation reaching 2.2% by the end of 2025, before finally attaining their 2.0% goal in 2026.

Fed officials expect further reductions in the policy rate as well, to 3.9% by the end of 2025 - above the 3.4% they projected in June - and to 2.9% by the end of 2026.

