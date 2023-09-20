EU Confirms Envoy Met Niger's Regime-Appointed PM

Brussels: The EU confirmed Wednesday its ambassador to Niger was summoned by the country's military-appointed prime minister but used the meeting to stress that Brussels does not recognise the regime's authority.

"This meeting allowed us to note the European Union position: calling for the immediate and unconditional release of president (Mohamed) Bazoum and his family; a return to the constitutional order; support of ECOWAS's position," EU foreign affairs spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said.

"The EU position is clear and unchanged: the EU does not recognise authorities emanating from the putsch. President Bazoum remains the sole legitimate president of Niger," she said.

Niger state television showed images of the Tuesday meeting between EU ambassador Salvador Pinto da Franca and the regime-appointed prime minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine.

Niger's military seized power on July 26 and ousted Bazoum, who is being detained at home with his wife and child.

The military chiefs say they plan for a three-year transition period to restore constitutional order.

The European Union refuses to recognise the regime and France has rebuffed the military's demand that it withdraw some 1,500 soldiers it has stationed in the country, a former French colony prey to jihadist fighters.

ECOWAS, the Economic Community of West African States, has threatened to intervene militarily if Bazoum is not returned to office.

Zeine has said he is "hopeful" that Niger will come to an agreement with ECOWAS avoiding that possibility.