Messi's Whapp Profile Photo Revealed By Nephew

Doha, Qatar: Tomás Messi, the son of Lionel Messi's brother Matias, revealed the profile picture his uncle uses as a WhatsApp icon during an interview with the YouTube channel ABITARE Comunicaciones.

The photo features Messi together with his wife Antonella and their three sons sitting around the Argentine captain's 'Golden Ball' trophy, which he won during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi and family can be seen seated on the award podium with the player's individual award that he had won following his country's historic triumph during the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Argentina had beat France on penalties at Qatar's Lusail Stadium following a 3-3 stalemate that saw two action packed regular halves and two ever more suspenseful extra-time halves.

The football megastar had recently completed a huge move from French club Paris Saint Germain toMajor League Soccer Outfit Inter Miami FC.

Messi's Qatar World Cup was the latest trophy he had added to his illustricareer, which included many achievements with FC Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain, in addition to variother individual sporting achievements.