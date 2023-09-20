O West Unveils A Visionary Approach To Modern Luxury Living Through Its Neighborhoods

Spring Valley boasts a prime location providing comprehensive services and amenities. This neighborhood adheres to the highest international standards and specifications, offering a variety of independent villas, twin houses, and townhouses.



Spring Valley features a unique design inspired by the beauty of valleys, with residential units situated at different elevations to provide breathtaking views of the natural landscape, green spaces, pedestrian paths, and bicycle lanes.



The first phase of the project includes 217 diverse residential units catering to the varied preferences of O West's customers who seek luxury and sophistication.

Club Yard Neighborhood comprises 404 diverse residential units in its initial stage and enjoys a convenient location just one minute away from the O West Club.



Club Yard is an ideal family-friendly area offering a wide range of services and amenities, allowing families to engage in variactivities such as shopping, enjoying green barbecue areas, utilizing cycling lanes, and spending quality time by the artificial lake, ensuring a contemporary and vibrant lifestyle.

Core Apartments is a neighborhood designed to meet the diverse needs of O West customers aspiring to an ideal life. The project includes approximately 721 residential units offering a range of apartments and duplexes. These semi-finished units come at competitive prices and were launched in response to the real estate market's demand for this type of unit, receiving tremendinterest. Two phases of the project have already been released and were completely sold out within a few hours. Core Apartments represent the perfect option for individuals interested in real estate investment due to their high financial returns. The phase is scheduled to be delivered in 2027.

Tamer Dewidar, the CEO of O West, Makadi Heights, and Byoum, expressed,“The three projects encompass a variety of units, including luxury apartments and villas with varitypes of finishing. O West consistently strives to provide an integrated residential environment that meets the diverse needs of customers and fulfills their aspirations for elegant housing and living. O West's residential projects are characterized by their luxuriand unique architectural designs, as well as their distinguished planning that includes extensive green spaces, in addition to integrated facilities and services.”

Dewidar further elaborated,“We are committed to ensuring that O West possesses everything necessary to become one of the most distinguished residential towns in Egypt. Life has already commenced in the town, with all services available before residents move in. Consequently, O West has become one of the most sought-after destinations in the real estate market, both for living and investment, not to mention its advanced infrastructure that adheres to the highest standards of quality of life.”

It's worth noting that O West has continued to strengthen its leading position in West Cairo, with a significant increase in real estatesales during the first half of 2023, reaching 3.6 billion Egyptian pounds, marking an impressive growth rate of 47.8%. This growth can be attributed to the company's success in increasing the average selling price per square meter by 43.8% to 52,512 Egyptian pounds, alongside a 26.6% increase in the number of units sold during the first half of 2023. O West also plans to deliver more than 1,000 units during 2023 and 2024.

O West is situated on an expansive 1,000-acre area, equivalent to 4.2 million square meters, with a unique location in the heart of 6th of October City, just minutes away from Juhayna Square. The town is renowned for its distinctive urban design that strikes a balance between building space and green areas. It is divided into unique modern neighborhoods and offers venues for social events, along with essential facilities and amenities. O West includes 11,000 residential units, O West Sports Club, an educational area, a health complex, a commercial district, and O Business District. O West also stands out as a smart town, featuring an intelligent road network connecting all the neighborhoods seamlessly.