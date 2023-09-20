IGI Developments Exhibits Diverse Offerings At Cityscape Egypt 2023

Building on experience and customer satisfaction

Sherif Moustafa, the Managing Director of IGI Developments, said:“IGI Developments has a long track record of experience and excellence, and we always strive to maintain a close relationship with our clients by understanding their needs and preferences.” He added that the company plans to participate in the Nile Expo in Jeddah and Riyadh next November, as well as other prestigiexhibitions such as Cityscape Qatar and exhibitions in the UAE. He noted that 15% of the company's clients are foreigners, highlighting the attractiveness of Egyptian real estate for foreign investors.

Moustafa also revealed that the company has achieved over 700 sales transactions since the beginning of 2023 and expects to reach at least 1,000 by the end of the year. He emphasized that 25% of the company's sales in new phases and projects come from referrals made by satisfied previcustomers. He further stated,“We aim to deliver an additional 1,000 units by the end of the year, fulfilling our commitments to our valued clients”.

Sherif Moustafa

Offering ready-to-move and under-construction units

Moustafa pointed out that IGI Developments offers both ready-to-move and under-construction units at Cityscape 2023. He said,“We have a deliberate practice of offering units for sale only after the construction contract is signed”.

One of the projects that IGI Developments showcases at Cityscape is Ashgar City, which enjoys a strategic location near Al-Wahat Road, Ring Road, Fayoum Road, and Dahshur Road. The project covers an area of 148 feddans and features varifacilities and services. The company has recently entered into a new partnership with Solid, worth EGP 500 bn, for the construction of a new phase within Ashgar City.

Another project that IGI Developments presents at Cityscape is Ashgar Heights, which initially offered villas and townhouses. The company has launched a new phase called Skyla, which consists of apartments ranging from one to four bedrooms, with areas starting from 65 to 205 sqm. The prices of Ashgar Heights units start from EGP 1.7m, with flexible payment plans for up to eight years.

IGI Developments expands its portfolio in varisectors

IGI Developments is expanding its portfolio to include a range of commercial, administrative, and sports projects. The company has recently introduced its first commercial and administrative project, City Central, within Ashgar City. The company is also preparing to launch more commercial and administrative projects in both west and east Cairo.

City Central: A hub for medical services and business activities

City Central is a project that will feature clinics offering medical services to more than 4,000 families upon the full delivery of Ashgar City. The project will also include offices and retail spaces that will cater to the needs of the residents and visitors. City Central is strategically located near Al-Wahat Road, Ring Road, Fayoum Road, and Dahshur Road, making it easily accessible and convenient.

More commercial and administrative projects in the pipeline

IGI Developments has a substantial land bank of non-residential plots spanning 350,000 sqm. The company has started the design phase for an 11,000 sqm commercial and administrative project located in Gardenia Park II, which is strategically positioned on the Dahshur Extension from Al Wahat Road. The project will offer a variety of units for different business activities and sectors.

A new residential project in New Sphinx City

IGI Developments plans to launch a new residential project in New Sphinx City, covering an area of 540 feddans. The company has already secured initial approval for the land use conversion, shifting it from agricultural to an integrated urban development for the first phase. The project will feature varitypes of residential units, as well as facilities and services that will provide a high quality of life for the residents.

IGI Sports Management: A new subsidiary for sports development

IGI Developments has established a new subsidiary, IGI Sports Management, which will play a pivotal role in the company's expansion. The subsidiary will manage the existing clubs within IGI Developments' projects and will oversee the development and management of additional clubs. The current roster of clubs includes Al Ashgar and Ashgar City clubs, which operate in cooperation with Scope, a partner that ensures optimal development and design.