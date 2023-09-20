PLACEMENT OF A 736.9 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LEASES WITH PURCHASE OPTION“LOA”

PLACEMENT OF A 7 36.9 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO L EASES WITH PURCHASE OPTION“LOA”

Mobilize Financial Services Group announces the placement of a securitization backed by auto lease monthly instalments (residual value component excluded) originated by its French subsidiary.

The FCT Cars Alliance Auto Leases France V 2023-1 has placed 700m€(1) of Senior notes and 36.9m€ of Junior notes. These notes are rated AAA(sf) / Aaa(sf) and AA(sf) / Aa3(sf) respectively by S&P and Moody's.

The Senior tranche, with a weighted average life of 2.17 years, has a coupon(2) of Euribor 1 month + 65bps. The Junior notes, with a weighted average life of 3.66 years, have a coupon(2) of Euribor 1 month + 130bps.

The successful placement demonstrates investors' continued confidence in RCI assets quality and receivable management process. This transaction also confirms the diversified financing sources to which the company has access.

(1) : Of which 200m€ have been retained

(2) : Priced at par

