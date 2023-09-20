United States Mint Announces Designs For The Greatest Generationmemorativein Program

$5 Gold Coin Obverse

Designer: Heidi Wastweet

Medallic Artist: Eric David Custer

The obverse (heads) design features a section of the Wall of Stars at the World War II Memorial with an Olive Branch. Each star on the wall represents 100 Americans who lost their lives in the war, and the Olive Branch represents the peace that followed thanks to their sacrifice. The inscriptions are“LIBERTY,”“IN GOD WE TRUST,”“2024,” and“WORLD WAR II MEMORIAL.”

$5 Gold Coin Reverse

Designer: Ben Sowards

Medallic Artist: Joseph Menna

The reverse (tails) design shows a folded American flag, such as one that would be presented at the funeral of a fallen service member. The inscriptions include“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,”“E PLURIUNUM,”“WWII MEMORIAL,”“TO UNITE THEGENERATIONS OF TOMORROW,” and“FIVE DOLLARS.”

$1 Silver Coin Obverse

Designer: Beth Zaiken

Medallic Artist: Phebe Hemphill

The design features six figures working together to support the Earth, illustrating the cooperation of each of the military branches (Army Air Forces, Coast Guard, Navy, Army, and Marine Corps), as well as the Merchant Marine during World War II. The inscriptions are“1941-1945,”“WORLD WAR II MEMORIAL,”“DEFENDERS OF FREEDOM,”“LIBERTY,”“IN GOD WE TRUST,” and“2024.”

$1 Silver Coin Reverse

Designer: Ben Sowards

Medallic Artist: Renata Gordon

The reverse design features a view from beneath a baldacchino, a sculptural canopy inside a Victory Pavilion in the World War II Memorial. The sculpture depicts four eagles holding a laurel wreath, within which is a globe centered on the Pacific Ocean. The inscriptions are“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,”“E PLURIUNUM,”“VICTORY,”“IN THE AIR,”“AT SEA,”“ON LAND,”“WWII MEMORIAL,” and“ONE DOLLAR.”

Half Dollar Clad Coin Obverse

Designer: Elana Hagler

Medallic Artist: Craig A. Campbell

The obverse design re-imagines the Victory Medal that was awarded to all who served in the Armed Forces during World War II. The figure of Liberation stands with open arms holding two halves of a broken sword, symbolizing the war's conclusion. The inscriptions are“LIBERTY,”“IN GOD WE TRUST,”“WORLD WAR II,”“2024,” and“WE ANSWERED THE CALL.”

Half Dollar Clad Coin Reverse

Designer: Matt Swaim

Medallic Artist: John P. McGraw

The reverse design depicts the World War II Memorial from the point of view of a person walking up a ramp leading to one of the towers. The inscriptions are“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,”“E PLURIUNUM,” and“HALF DOLLAR.”

All coin images are available at .

“The Greatest Generation commemorative coin designs are emblematic of the National World War II Memorial and the service and sacrifice of American soldiers and civilians during World War II,” said United States Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson. “We hope this program will honor their unwavering courage and selfless spirit.”

The on-sale date for products in the 2024 Greatest Generation Commemorative Coin Program will be published on the Mint's 2024 Product Schedule. When available, the Mint will accept orders at catalog.usmint.gov/ .

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

