Fsi Strategies Announces New Iness Development Manager

Based in Dallas, Texas, Patel brings a wealth of experience coming from a position as a Digital Sales Representative and Tech for Social Impact Account Executive at Microsoft. He was among the early recruits who joined Microsoft's dynamic digital sales team. Prior to working at Microsoft, Patel worked for IBM as a Technical Sales Executive and then as a Digital Development Representative. Patel earned his undergraduate degree in Electrical, Electronic, and Communications Engineering at Gujarat University and a Master's of Telecommunications and Network Engineering from Southern Methodist University. His experience has equipped him with a robust and adaptable knowledge of a diverse range of technologies that builds on his technical background.

"I am thrilled to be joining FSi in my role as Business Development Manager, and I can't wait to hit the ground running," said Patel. "We have a lot of forward momentum already, and I am excited to collaborate with the entire FSi Team to empower our clients to achieve their greatest potential."

FSi is excited to welcome Chintan Patel to our Team.

FSi Strategies is a customer-centric Microsoft Partner providing Microsoft Managed IT and Professional Services with over 20 years of experience. As Microsoft Cloud experts, we provide strategic enterprise class Modern Workplace IT solutions that engage your employees and accelerate productivity and collaboration while optimizing your environment securely. We engage with your team to modernize your environment and ensure you are strategically leveraging modern work technologies, Microsoft Teams, and Teams Rooms. Learn more at .

SOURCE FSi Strategies