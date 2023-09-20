Traffic Lights On Bu Hamour Intersection To Shut Down For 8 Hours: Ashghal

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced that light signals at Bu Hamour Interchange on Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor will be closed partially for 8 hours to traffic to and from Bu Hamour on Friday from 2 am to 10 am.

Traffic flow will remain open on Wholesale Market Street along with the right turns at the intersection.

During the closure, road users will be required to use the intersections nearby Bu Hamour Interchange to reach their destinations as per the map.