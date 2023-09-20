USD/JPY Forecast: Grinds Higher Overall

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The recent trading session between thedollar and the Japanese yen has been relatively subdued due to Japan observing a temporary holiday. However, market enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting scheduled for Wednesday, anticipating an injection of much-anticipated volatility into the market in the coming days. Currently, all eyes are fixed on the crucial level of ¥147.80, which is proving to be a formidable barrier. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started A potential breakthrough above this pivotal level could pave the way for a push towards the psychologically significant ¥150 threshold. It's worth noting that while ¥150 holds considerable psychological importance, it has been breached in the past, potentially diminishing its significance in the eyes of traders.In the grand scheme of things, this market has been favoring a buy-during-dips strategy, although opportunities for such dips have been limited in recent days. It's highly likely that the market will eventually take advantage of opportunities to acquiredollars at more favorable rates, especially given the Bank of Japan's unlikely stance to make significant changes to its monetary policy. While they may attempt to influence the yen's value through verbal interventions, a significant pullback is improbable, particularly when considering the notable policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve.Waiting for an Eventual BreakthroughNevertheless, it's wise to prepare for potential volatility, particularly as we approach Friday, when the Bank of Japan communicates its stance. Despite the buzz surrounding this market, there is a growing belief that it will eventually experience a breakthrough, primarily due to its resilience in previbreakout attempts. The 50-day Exponential Moving Average , which hovers closer to the ¥145 level, serves as a short-term support level in the market's current dynamics. However, it's essential to remember that Tuesday might see subdued activity as market participants await the announcements from Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve Chair.To sum it up, the recent performance of thedollar against the Japanese yen reflects the excitement building up around the forthcoming FOMC meeting and the temporary holiday in Japan. The critical ¥147.80 level remains a focal point, with a potential breakthrough signaling a move toward ¥150. The strategy of buying during dips continues to hold merit in this market, given the policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve . While occasional pullbacks may occur, the prevailing sentiment leans toward an eventual breakthrough, bolstered by the market's recent resilience. Furthermore, the presence of the 50-Day EMA offers additional support, highlighting the potential for a more favorable entry point.Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best currency trading platforms in the industry for you.
MENAFN20092023000131011023ID1107108776
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.