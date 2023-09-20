Gold Forecast: Marketsntinue To See Fomcncerns

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The gold market experienced a notable rally during the Tuesday trading session, successfully surpassing the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average. However, the sustainability of this upward movement remains uncertain, primarily due to the looming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting scheduled for Wednesday. This event is poised to exert a significant influence not only on gold but also on thedollar and interest rates in general. While the consendoes not anticipate an interest rate hike, the real question revolves around whether the Federal Reserve will maintain its tight stance for an extended period or show signs of hesitation. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started From a technical standpoint, it appears that the gold market has recently formed a substantial double-bottom pattern near the 200-day EMA, a development that has garnered the attention of technical traders. As the market approaches the $1975 level, some resistance is expected. However, should we successfully breach this level, the next target on the horizon is the psychologically significant $2000 mark. This round figure will undoubtedly capture the scrutiny of market participants. Additionally, it's worth noting that the options market may introduce additional barriers in this vicinity, adding to its significance.Shorting the Market is DifficultOn the flip side, a reversal below the 50-day EMA is a plausible scenario, potentially leading to a test of the 200-day EMA, which currently hovers closer to the $1925 level and is on an upward trajectory. If this level were to be breached, attention would then shift to the $1900 level, which I regard as a critical support level. Any decline beyond this point could spell trouble for gold. However, at present, it appears that the prevailing momentum favors the upside. That doesn't mean that the market continues to go straight up in the air, but that there is a lot of buying interest overall.Consequently, the market is poised for a continued pattern of back-and-forth movement, albeit with a tilt toward upward momentum. Wednesday's session is likely to be characterized by heightened volatility, but it seems that the market has already set its sights on higher levels in the coming weeks. Given this outlook, shorting gold may be a challenging endeavor unless the FOMC delivers an unexpected shock to the market. This would be Powell suddenly going dovish, but that doesn't seem very likely. At this point, there will be more volatility.Ready to trade our Gold price forecast ? We've made a list of the best Gold trading platforms worth trading with.
