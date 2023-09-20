Silver Forecast: Looks To Rally Into FOMC

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
Silver displayed a modest uptick in Tuesday's trading session, indicating a determined effort to conquer the persistent $23.50 resistance level that has proven formidable in recent times. A successful breach of this resistance could potentially pave the way for an upward surge. The market has been striving to rebound from the lower end of its long-term range, and current momentum appears to favor an upward trajectory. Notably, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average looms just above, likely to capture the attention of market participants. This market is very noisy under the best of circumstances, and therefore I think we continue to see more of the same as the Fed now enters the picture. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started In our analysis of the silver market, the $22.50 level emerges as a pivotal support zone, with the upper boundary of the range marked at $25.50. Considering these critical levels, it seems that silver is positioning itself for an upward move, although it may be punctuated by expected bouts of volatility. The impending FOMC meeting, accompanied by a press conference scheduled for Wednesday, could introduce additional turbulence to the market's behavior. The performance of thedollar, while not perfectly correlated, may also play a role in shaping silver's trajectory.Be Prudent and PatientInterest rates exert their influence on the silver market, but it's essential to recognize that silver has been consolidating within a reasonably well-defined range since May. Consequently, this range is expected to continue influencing the market, at least in the intermediate term. Presently, the preference leans toward adopting a buying strategy rather than selling. However, it's essential to understand that this market is not poised for a sudden take-off; instead, it's likely to involve a gradual ascent characterized by periods of incremental movement. Given this outlook, closely monitoring position sizes is of paramount importance, as recurring volatility is anticipated.Furthermore, it's noteworthy that silver currently positions itself closer to the lower end of its range than the upper. This suggests a certain level of demand in the market, reinforcing the idea that buying opportunities may carry more favor than selling ones at this juncture. As the silver market navigates its intricacies, a prudent and patient approach remains integral to seizing potential opportunities. Regardless of the direction you choose, exercise caution, and avoid overextending your position, even though we currently find ourselves closer to the range's lower boundary.Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best FX trading platform in the industry for you.
