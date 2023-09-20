Swiss Population Tops Nine Million For First Time

More

This content was published on Aug 24, 2023 Aug 24, 2023 What roles do foreign workers tend to perform in the Swiss labour market and who are snatching the best jobs?

The permanent resident population includes the Swiss population and all people with a valid residence permit who have been in Switzerland for at least 12 months. This means that those in need of protection from Ukraine with their S staalso belong to this population. At the end of June, the FSO counted 45,405 people with this status.

According to previFSO information, 47,200 foreign people had immigrated to Switzerland by June 30, most of them from EU/EFTA states. According to the federal government, the reasons are the strong demand on the labour market and the structurally low unemployment.

At the end of the first half of the year, the non-permanent resident population included 104,356 people, as the FSO also announced. This part of the population includes people in the asylum process with a stay of less than 12 months as well as foreigners with a short-term residence permit for less than 12 months.

More

This content was published on Jul 11, 2023 Jul 11, 2023 Around three-quarters of foreign workers in Switzerland say they are satisfied with their life here, a survey has found.