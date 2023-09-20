Renovationntinues On Switzerland's Largest Cinema

+ The Cinémathèque Suisse turns 75, and film lovers can rejoice

With the two cinemas in the new Maison du Cinéma and a total of 900 seats, the number of screenings and events will increase.

For the previews of the Directors' Fortnight or the current Cosmos retrospective with films such as Interstellar or 2001: A Space Odyssey, Maire is betting that audiences will want to see them in the large auditorium.

The work on this nationally recognised major heritage jewel will have cost CHF21.6 million ($24.1 million) out of a project budgeted at CHF18 million.

Designed by architect Charles Thévenaz in 1928, the Capitole boasts several firsts: it is the largest Swiss cinema still in operation and the first panoramic screen in Switzerland was installed here in 1959. It will also be the only cinema in Switzerland to offer 70mm film projection.