Introducing Teragonia: A Digital Capability Enabler Dedicated To Serving Financial Sponsors

Teragonia raised over $10 million in seed funding from private investors with extensive experience and networks in the financial sponsor industry. Norton Rose FulbrightLLP advised Teragonia as its legal counsel in the transaction.

Teragonia's DCaaS user-friendly solutions unlock data science and GenAI to boost productivity and margin velocity.

"Teragonia helps financial sponsors exponentially increase closed deal volume and investment returns through a rapidly deployable, highly secure, and fit-for-purpose technology infrastructure with embedded data science and generative AI solutions. We are vision-partners to financial sponsors and their portfolio companies, supporting them in the transition to next-gen private market investors and operators," says Thomas Thayyil Thomas, chief executive officer and co-founder. "We enable our clients to quickly tap the power of connected business intelligence, data science, and generative AI, whether they are transitioning from spreadsheets to data warehousing or from advanced business intelligence to the world of machine learning and generative AI."

Teragonia's modular and additive approach to digital capability development is aimed at yielding material enterprise value throughout their clients' digital journey, culminating in novel digital revenue streams. Teragonia's fully-managed infrastructure is modular and detachable by design, so it can be smoothly transitioned to the financial sponsors and the portfolio companies on demand, due to their continued growth or any ownership changes.

"We evaluated varitechnologies in depth to select the most secure and scalable systems that can be deployed within days to save our clients significant time and effort associated with technology evaluation, vendor negotiations, design, and implementation. With our fully-managed, pre-provisioned, and multi-tenanted infrastructure, our clients can immediately unleash the power of actionable business intelligence and predictive analytics to accelerate their current vision and strategies," says Weimen Li, chief technology officer and co-founder. "We can augment the potential of our clients' in-house capabilities through a symbiotic partnership. Our strong research and development partnerships with global data and technology behemoths enableto bring the best and newest technology to our clients."

Financial sponsors typically face challenges in recruiting, developing, and retaining teams of in-house experts specialized in multiple technical domains. Teragonia has assembled a team of software engineers, data scientists, AI engineers, and business intelligence experts qualified from top-tier institutions with prior experience working at Fortune 100 companies and global consulting firms. The centralized talent pool enables Teragonia to service financial sponsors at a fraction of the costs relative to an in-house team.

"Teragonia genuinely believes in intellectual humility, the multi dimensionality of our people, and the openness to listen to ideas without bias. We are building an organization where the best solutions are born in a psychologically safe environment from empowered and creative people, who exemplify scientific thought and entrepreneurial innovation," says Dr. Sai Mali Ananthanarayanan, chief data scientist and co-founder. "Together, we apply advanced quantitative techniques and generative AI solutions to boost productivity at the fund level and to rapidly increase margin velocity within the portfolio companies depending on our clients' strategic priorities."

Teragonia's solutions feature state-of-the-art, user-friendly interfaces, giving clients the power to unlock sophisticated data science methods and generative AI without requiring additional education and training.

About Teragonia Inc.

Teragonia provides digital capabilities to financial sponsors as a managed service. The company creates curated digital solutions at the intersection of business knowledge, technology, and quantitative techniques to provide clarity and fofor private market investors and operators.

