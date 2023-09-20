Boundarycare Partners With Inca, Winsin's Largest Managed Careanization

BoundaryCare Apple Watch and Dashboards

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- BoundaryCare , a remote monitoring system that supports caregivers by improving safety, health and independence of vulnerable and older adults, has partnered with Inclusa, the largest managed care organization (MCO) in Wisconsin. This partnership allows the 16,000 Inclmembers access to BoundaryCare as an innovative way to foster aging-in-place and promote independence.

Inclis known for its forward-thinking approach to technology, actively embracing technology tools that help its members live independently. BoundaryCare will accentuate Inclusa's technology offerings, helping members with complex care needs share necessary health information with family or professional caregivers.

BoundaryCare is an app for the Apple Watch that was specifically adapted for the needs of seniors. It silently gathers information about safety and wellness, sharing this data with caregivers when necessary. BoundaryCare can:

.Detect falls (and note the location of the fall).

.Recognize wandering events (through geo-fencing).

.Monitor health metrics, such as heart rate, A-fib, oxygen saturation, cardio fitness, sleep tracking.

.Promote independence, with medication reminders, direct phone calling to and from the watch, and charging reminders.

BoundaryCare goes well beyond the health and fitness data native to the Apple Watch by proactively sharing lifesaving information with caregivers. This unique caregiver communication includes:

.Power: safe zones can be of any size or shape, and can even include“safe itineraries” for vulnerable adults who walk on their own or drive.

.Flexibility: multiple people can join the caregiver group, spreading the burdens of care.

.Customization: you decide what kinds of events should trigger alerts (wandering, falls, etc.), and set personalized thresholds for heart rate, oxygen levels, and more.

“We are enhancing the power of caregiving circles,” said Scott Carpenter, BoundaryCare founder.“BoundaryCare is an essential tech tool that helps people with complex care needs. Due to our unique ability to share health information with family or professional caregivers, we are increasing the opportunities for people to age-in-place and maintain independence. We're thrilled to partner with Inclto bring this technology to its members.”

Twin Cities-based father/son duo Scott and Paul Carpenter are the creators of BoundaryCare. Scott, a professor at Carleton College since 1990, also ran a tech company from 1999 to 2010. Paul is a software engineer specializing in mobile platforms with experience working with innovative companies like Streeteasy, Pare-Up and Zillow. After learning firsthand about the trials of caregiving, they founded BoundaryCare.

BoundaryCare enhances the safety and independence of seniors through discreet monitoring. The app, available for the Apple Watch (and soon for Android), shares vital information with caregivers to improve the lives of seniors and keep them at home.





