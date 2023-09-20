Demand For Deterrent Formulation Technology Skyrocketing As Opiate Is On The Rise - Financial News Media

Palm Beach, FL – September 20, 2023 – FinancialNewsMediaNews Commentary – The demand for abuse deterrent formulation technology is projected to grow due to growing misuse of drugs among the people. Growing demand for abuse deterrent formulation technology from the pharmaceutical industry is driving the market growth. Abuse-deterrent formulations are used to decrease the abuse, addiction, and overdose of orally prescribed opioids. The increasing use of abuse deterrent formulations for postoperative pain along with the growing incidence of diseases like cancer is also driving the market growth. A recent report from Global Market Estimates projects that the global abuse deterrent formulation technology market is estimated to witness a high CAGR during the forecast period through 2026. The report said:“On the basis of drug class, the global abuse deterrent formulation technology market is segmented into opioids, antidepressants, and CNS stimulants. Opioids segment held the largest share and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Reducing misuse and abuse is one of the more interesting applications of abuse deterrent formulation. The growing use of opioids for pain has led to the increased availability of these medications in the population across the globe. On the basis of approach, the market is segmented into physical /chemical barriers, agonist / antagonist combinations, aversion approach, prodrug approach, and abuse-deterrent drug delivery systems among others. Abuse-deterrent drug delivery systems segment held the largest market share and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in abuse of controlled substances and resulting overdose deaths is correlated with significant increases in the supply of such medications, including opioids, central nervsystem depressants.” Active companies in the markets this week include: Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB), Clearmind Medicine Inc . (NASDAQ: CMND), Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), Cybin Inc. (NYSE American: CYBN), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY).





The Global Market report concluded:“North America is expected to dominate the market growth and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in research and development activities and increase in prescription of opioid pain medication drugs is expected to boost the market growth in the region. The European region is also expected to grow at the significant CAGR during the forecast period. Growing number of accidents and increasing number of operations are some of the key factors which are projected to foster market growth during the coming years in the region.”





Nutriband Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Transdermal Abuse Deterrent Technology – Patent issuance expands U.S. patent portfolio for AVERSATM transdermal abuse deterrent technology – Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) (NASDAQ:NTRBW), a developer of transdermal pharmaceutical products, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has grantedPatent No. 11,759,431 for Nutriband's proprietary AVERSATM abuse deterrent technology utilizing taste aversion to address the primary routes of abuse of opioid based transdermal patches.

The issuance of this patent, entitled,“Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal Systems,” further expands Nutriband's intellectual property protection in the United States for its portfolio of abuse deterrent transdermal products based on its proprietary AVERSATM abuse deterrent technology. This technology can be incorporated into transdermal patches to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. Nutriband's lead product under development is AVERSATM Fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system, with the potential to become the first abuse deterrent pain patch on the market. AVERSATM Fentanyl is estimated to have the potential to reach peak annual U.S. sales of $80M – $200M (Health Advances market analysis report 2022.)

“The issuance of this patent covering our AVERSATMabuse deterrent transdermal technology that utilizes taste aversion to address a primary route of abuse of opioid patches is an important component of our global IP portfolio.” stated Gareth Sheridan, Nutriband CEO.“This new patent strengthens our intellectual property position, which includes patents issued in 45 countries around the world.” CONTINUED ... Read this full press release and more news for NTRB at:





Other recent developments in the mental health industry of note include:





Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) , a biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, recently announced that the company has entered into a Clinical Trial Agreement with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine (“JHU”) to conduct its Phase I/IIa clinical trial of its proprietary MEAI-based CMND-100 (“ CMND-100 ”).





The principal investigator, Jennifer Ellis, PhD, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, JHU School of Medicine will be supported by co-investigators Professor Eric Strain, Director, Behavioral Pharmacology Research Unit, JHU School of Medicine.





“We are honored to collaborate with JHU for our first in human clinical trial. JHU is one of the global leaders in psychedelics clinical research and in researching addictions, and we are very grateful to partner with them to study our proprietary CMND-100 to treat Alcohol Use Disorder,” said Clearmind's Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani.“Johns Hopkins is our secondclinical site joining our trial, following Yale School of Medicine's Department of Psychiatry. We are excited to be working closely with two of the world's leading medical centers, who have researched our treatment and agreed to participate in our clinical program.”





Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) , a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, recently announced that it has completed enrollment and dosing in Study MMED008, the Company's Phase 2b study evaluating MM-120 (lysergide D-tartrate) for the treatment of GAD.





“Completion of enrollment of this study is a significant milestone for MindMed and movesone step closer to our goal of transforming the treatment of GAD for the millions suffering from the disorder,” said Robert Barrow, Chief Executive Officer and Director of MindMed.“Thanks in large part to the enthusiasm we have seen regarding MM-120 among investigators and patients, as well as the strong execution of our team, we were able to enroll almost 200 participants in this trial in just over a year. We anticipate sharing topline results during the fourth quarter of this year.”





Cybin Inc. (NYSE American: CYBN) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative psychedelic-based treatment options, recently announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) has granted U.S. patent 11,746,088, covering composition of matter for deuterated tryptamine compounds and pharmaceutical compositions thereof, with exclusivity until 2041. The newly granted U.S. patent covers deuterated 5-methoxy-dimethyltryptamine analogs in the Company's pre-clinical deuterated tryptamine portfolio and further strengthens the Company's leadership position in the development of potential best-in-class deuterated tryptamine-based therapeutics for the treatment of mental health conditions.





“The grant of this patent is timely as we recently entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Small Pharma Inc., a leading developer of short-duration psychedelic therapeutics, together creating the psychedelic sector's most impressive and robust intellectual property portfolio. The strong synergy of our collective intellectual property provides an unparalleled opportunity to develop novel, differentiated therapeutics for patients in need of improved treatment options,” said Doug Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer of Cybin.“Looking towards the next chapter for the combined company, this new composition of matter patent will have an important role in protecting the continued advancement of our development pipeline.”





Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) involvement with Opioid disorders: Lilly Collaborates with the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) to Identify Treatments for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) – Scientists at Lilly evaluate hundreds of molecules every year, prioritizing and advancing treatments with the strongest likelihood to make life better for people around the globe.





Through Lilly 30×30 , we seek to drive our social impact further by improving access to quality healthcare for 30 million people living in resource-limited settings by 2030. Our strategy to accomplish this is through our drug development pipeline, programs to increase access and affordability, and partnerships with nonprofit organizations in the U.S. and abroad. As part of the Lilly 30×30 pipeline efforts, Lilly is collaborating with NIDA through a Screening Agreement to explore the potential of some early-phase therapies that might be repurposed for the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD).





DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMediaand MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM expects to be compensated forty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Nutriband Inc. by the company.





FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.





This release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.“Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as“may”,“future”,“plan” or“planned”,“will” or“should”,“expected,”“anticipates”,“draft”,“eventually” or“projected”. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of varifactors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: – +1(561)325-8757





SOURCE Financialnewsmedia.com