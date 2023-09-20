

For immediate release: 20 September 2023, Hong Kong









Sun Hung Kai & Co. Commits Capital into Asian Alpha Fund Launched by ActusRayPartners









Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SEHK: 86) (“SHK & Co.”) and Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners Limited (“SHK Capital Partners”) the licensed funds management arm, announced today the launch and its commitment to the ActusRayPartners Asian Alpha Fund (the“Fund”).





The Fund was seeded by SHK & Co. and runs a market neutral equity long/short alpha strategy focused on the listed equity markets in Asia-Pacific including Japan using ActusRayPartners' Discretionary Probabilistic Investing process.





This commitment to the Fund follows on from the initial seed commitment by SHK & Co. to the ActusRayPartners European Alpha Fund launched in March 2021, with the strategy recently reaching its three-year track record. The ActusRayPartners European Alpha Fund was nominated in the Eurohedge Awards 2022 and has just been shortlisted in the HFM European Performance Awards 2023.





Based on over thirty-five years of investment experience, ActusRayPartners employs a differentiated investment process called Discretionary Probabilistic Investing. The process has a quantitative base but with discretionary adjustments focusing on addressing challenges with purely systematic process. Their work is underpinned by proprietary quantitative systems and analytical tools. The objective is to generate meaningful levels of alpha and strong risk-adjusted returns.





The team is co-founded by Andrew Alexander, Raymond Chan and Patrick Cheung. They were joined by others also from the Macquarie Quant Hedge Funds' front-office as well as an experienced non-investment team. Today, ActusRayPartners comprises 19 members across Hong Kong and Sydney, managing around US$500 million across Europe and Asia.





Seng Huang Lee, Group Executive Chairman of Sun Hung Kai & Co. said,“As a seeding partner, Sun Hung Kai & Co. is delighted to witness ActusRayPartners' steady growth since our partnership began three years ago. This has been even more impressive considering the volatile market conditions, and what stands out as we see the platform grow is the exceptional culture that Andrew, Raymond, and Patrick have cultivated within their team - integrity, professionalism, and a drive to improve and succeed every day.”





Lindsay Wright, CEO of SHK Capital Partners said, "We are proud to be the seeding partner for ActusRayPartners and congratulate the team on their performance in the European strategy and the continued growth and development of the firm. We are excited to provide further support to their business extension with the launch of the new strategy, the ActusRayPartners Asian Alpha Strategy. With their proven track record, we have high confidence that the implementation of the same process – discretionary probabilistic investing – will translate well to Asian markets.”









About Sun Hung Kai & Co. & Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners





Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SEHK: 86) (“SHK & Co.”, together with its subsidiaries, the“Group”) is a leader in alternative investing headquartered in Hong Kong. Since its establishment in 1969, the Group has owned and operated market-leading platforms in Financial Services. The Group invests across public markets, alternatives and real estate and has an established track record of generating long-term risk adjusted returns for its shareholders. In recent years, it has extended its strategy to incubate, accelerate and support emerging asset managers in the Asian region. It is also the major shareholder of a leading Consumer Finance firm, United Asia Finance Limited. The Group held about HK$41.4 billion in total assets as at 30 June 2023.





SHK Capital Partners, the licensed asset management subsidiary of SHK & Co., was officially launched in 2021. The firm manages its own funds and portfolios, as well as collaborating with other fund partners. Since its establishment, SHK Capital Partners has launched a number of partnerships/funds across a range of alternative asset classes and investment strategies.





In 4Q2022, SHK Capital Partners launched a unique“Family Office Solutions” to provide customised investment solutions and comprehensive operational services to a select group of private clients, family offices, and institutions.





For more information about SHK & Co. and SHK Capital Partners, please visit its corporate website .









About ActusRayPartners





ActusRayPartners is a Hong Kong headquartered asset management company founded by Andrew Alexander, Raymond Chan, and Patrick Cheung in 2019. Several members of the team previously worked together in the Quantitative Hedge Funds division of Macquarie Group. Today, ActusRayPartners comprises 19 members across Hong Kong and Sydney, managing around US$500 million across Europe and Asia.





ActusRayPartners employs a Discretionary Probabilistic Investing process which is a synthesis of: (1) a quantitative base, and (2) discretionary adjustments to address quantitative deficiencies. The quantitative base uses fundamental, sentiment, technical and alternative data, and employs advanced statistics, natural language processing and artificial intelligence techniques. The discretionary work focuses on addressing challenges with purely systematic processes and is not fundamental, macro or flow driven.









