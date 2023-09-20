India To Aplish Rice Output Goal For Kharif Season

New Delhi, Sept 20 (KNN) India is likely to achieve its rice-output target of 111 million tonnes during the ongoing kharif or summer-sown season, senior farm ministry official said.

According to a report by HT, as acreage under the grain stands higher than the average of the past five years and a late revival of the monsoon may help boost yields, a senior farm ministry official has said.







Food secretary Sanjeev Chopra said last week that the government expected a bumper rice crop. Sufficient rice output is critical this year, as the country has been battling high cereal inflation for nearly 12 months, despite a series of measures to stem prices.

The area under kharif crops, which account for half of the country's annual food supply, stands at nearly 108.8 million hectares, the same as last year, with a robust expansion in the area planted with rice at nearly 40 million hectares, up 3 per cent from last year, despite a patchy monsoon.

Robust rice production will boost procurement, or government's purchase of rice for state-held granaries, boost supplies and could prompt the government restore exports.

India has banned the export of wheat and white rice, barred shipments of basmati below a price threshold, imposed a 40% duty on shipments of onion and removed tariffs on import of pulses to get a grip on food prices.

