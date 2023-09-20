TRIFED To Start 'Promotion Of Tribal Products For North East Region Scheme' Phase 2 From Sept 21 To Nov 10

New Delhi, Sept 20 (KNN) Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd. (TRIFED) under Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, will officially launch the phase 2 of the 'Promotion of Tribal Products for North East Region' (PTP-NER 2.0) scheme, from 21 September to 10 November, 2023.







In this phase, 29 districts with as many teams of TRIFED, North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC) - Union Ministry of DoNER, and State Administration teams will travel the North East Region, to once again reach out to tribal artisans and showcase their cultural richness and heritage not only to the Nation but world over.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda, launched the Central Sector Scheme 'Marketing and Logistics Development for Promotion of Tribal Products from North -Eastern Region (PTP-NER)', for the benefit of Scheduled Tribes of North-eastern Region, in Manipur on 18

April, 2023.



The scheme was initiated on the same day by TRIFED, with the aim of strengthening and giving impeto livelihood opportunities for tribal artisans by increasing their production capacity through technology and giving their products access to markets by effective marketing and attractive packaging.

In the first phase of the scheme (PTP-NER 1.0),

eight States were covered and 38 Districts

were visited by the teams of TRIFED and NEHHDC, in close collaboration with State Administrations.



These teams conducted 64 Tribal Artisans Empanelment Melas (TAeM) in April-May, 2023. With this initiative, TRIFED reached out to 2526 Artisans from 44 Tribes, empanelling 1056 of them and identifying 1465 for training capsules.

Total 3115 products were procured ranging from textiles, forest produce, bamboo items, jewellery, pottery, paintings and more.

(KNN Bureau)