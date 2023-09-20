I To Host WESD Virtualnference And Expo On Sept 22

Hyderabad, Sept 20 (KNN) The India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) is all set to organise the World Energy Storage Day (WESD) global virtual conference and expo on September 22, 2023.

As per reports, the event is expected to witness over 3,000 participants from more than 1,000 companies across 70 countries.







The event's primary purpose is to facilitate knowledge exchange, support market development, promote cutting-edge research and innovation, and share best practices and real-world use-cases.

Dr Rahul Walawalkar, Chair, WESD, and President & Managing Director, Customized Energy Solutions (CES), India, said, "this year's event brings together thought leaders, innovators, and pioneers from around the world, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing that will drive the adoption of advanced technologies globally. Together, we illuminate the path to a more sustainable and resilient energy landscape."

The 24-hour marathon event will feature 16 sessions and 4 special sessions, covering a wide range of topics, including stationary energy storage, e-mobility, green hydrogen, and manufacturing & supply chain, presented by 150+ global thought leaders.

India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) is a leading industry alliance focused on the development of advanced energy storage, green hydrogen, and e-mobility technologies in India.

(KNN Bureau)