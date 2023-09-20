IIM Lucknow Inks Mou With Oil India To Support Emerging Startups

Lucknow, Sept 20 (KNN) The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has entered into an agreement with Oil India Limited to foster the growth of budding startups.

The signing of the MoU took place at IIM Lucknow's Noida campus, attended by senior officials from both institutions and aspiring entrepreneurs who have recently embarked on their startup journeys.







Under the agreement, both the organisations will join forces to provide valuable support to emerging startups, nurturing their development for future success. Oil India and IIML intend to engage with startups in the fields of alternative energy and carbon computing, further enhancing their commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and India's global standing.

Managing Director of IIM Lucknow, Yamini Bhushan Pandey, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the potential for Oil India to empower and promote startups under its flagship program, Startup Nurturing (SNEH).

“This initiative will offer innovative startups the support they need to become self-reliant contributors to India's economic growth,“she said.

Pankaj Kumar Goswami, Director Operational of Oil India, emphasized the significance of this collaboration, envisioning the positive impact it will have across varisectors.

(KNN Bureau)