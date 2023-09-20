Frequent Power Outages Disrupt Daily Workings Of Faridabad Intries

Faridabad, Sept 20 (KNN) Due to the frequent power outages, the Faridabad industrial units have been badly affected, reported The Tribune.

Partosh Sharma, manager, Faridabad Industries Association (FIA), said frequent breakdowns have become the order of the day in industrial as well as residential sectors.







“We are worried about the situation after October 1, when the usage of diesel-operated gensets will be no longer allowed,” says Rajiv Chawla, president, Integrated Association of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (IAMSME), the body which represents several hundred units here.

Blaming the poor distribution network, Rajiv said sometimes, six to 10 power outages are reported daily. The duration of these outages is between 30 minutes and one hour.

As per reports, on an average, the power supply gets disrupted for two to four hours on any given day.

GS Tyagi, president, Faridabad Small Industries Association (FSIA), said the situation had failed to improve despite the tall claims about a sound power supply infrastructure made every now and then by the government.

He said the government should foon providing good quality power infrastructure and avoid taking any decision without resolving the issues faced by stakeholders.

Converting or replacing diesel gensets was not only costly but also impossible due to the unavailability of uninterrupted power supply in many areas, Tyagi added.

(KNN Bureau)