ESIC Registers 19.88 Lakh New Workers In July

New Delhi, Sept 20 (KNN) As per Employees' State Insurance Corporation's (ESIC) provisional payroll data 19.88 lakh new employees have been added in the month of July, 2023.

Around 27,870 new establishments have been registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the Employees' State Insurance Corporation in the month of July, 2023, said Ministry of Labour & Employment on Wednesday.







Data evidently reveals that more jobs have been generated for the youth of the nation as out of the total 19.88 lakh employees added during the month.

About 9.54 lakh employees up to the age group of 25 years constitute the majority of new registrations which is 47.9 per cent of the total employees.

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates thatenrolment of female members has been 3.82 lakh in July, 2023. The data shows that a total 52 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of July, 2023.

