Sunteck Waves: Mumbai's Largest Beach Festival With Sunidhi Chauhan And Amit Trivedi LIVE Inncert!

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Sunteck Waves a first-of-its-kind Beach festival at Sunteck Beach Residences (SBR) Mumbai, the marquee luxury destination. Mumbai will come alive at Sunteck Waves by the beach with the vibrant melodies of prominent singers Sunidhi Chauhan and Amit Trivedi, adding a musical crescendo to the festival with their LIVE performances on the 28th and 29th of October 2023, from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Sunteck Realty is known for creating lifestyle spaces that are vibrant & harmoniand has now meticulously curated Sunteck Waves with the primary objective of nurturing a strong sense of community .





Sunteck Waves is an immensely engaging experience designed to effortlessly blend with the vibrant spirit of Mumbai. This incredible festival has been meticulously organized to offer something for everyone. From thrilling performances by world-renowned artists and mind-blowing cuisines to exciting insta-friendly zones and engaging workshops. It's been designed to ensure that every aspect is tailored to provide an all-round immersive extravaganza. So, grab your friends and family, spread the word, and come together to enjoy the festivities! As you delve into the vibrant atmosphere, indulge in mouth-watering treats, discover unique treasures, and soak up unforgettable memories at this larger-than-life celebration.





Sunteck Waves aims to provide a platform where people can come together, interact, and engage in a collective spirit. The venue, Sunteck Beach Residences is a marquee luxury destination situated along one of the most environment-friendly beaches in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which is popular for its sunsets and scenery.





Speaking about the purpose behind the initiative, Anupma Khetan, Customer Experience Evangelist , at Sunteck Realty , said,“We view our role to be a facilitator of meaningful connections, to create homes where love, laughter, and shared moments form the foundation of a vibrant and harmonicommunity. Thus, the creation of Sunteck Waves represents a move towards establishing cherished rendezvthat unites families and friends. Sunteck Beach Residences (SBR) lends as a perfect destination to create a melange of a beachside paradise along with communities, allowing people to momentarily leave behind their daily hustle and enjoy the togetherness.”





Speaking about the LIVE performance, Singer Sunidhi Chauhan, said, "I am excited to thrill the audiences with all my tracks at Sunteck Waves. I can't wait to be at this beachside party and create fun memories. Come on Mumbai, let's have fun, food and lots of music!"





Singer Amit Trivedi expressed,“I'm looking forward to joining my fans at Sunteck Waves, a festival that embodies the essence of community and music. It's a fantastic opportunity to connect with the audience through my music and create an unforgettable experience at a beautiful location by the beach.”





Don't miss this remarkable event, where the warmth of community and the joy of friends take center stage at the most exhilarating celebration of this year by the beach with crashing waves, pulsating music and never before experientials!





Get the passes/tickets at insider.in/sunteck-waves-2023/event





About

Sunteck Beach Residences

Sunteck Beach Residences is a marquee luxury destination spread over approximately 50 acres that offers an unparalleled beachside living experience, where luxury meets the serene beauty of the coastline. Nestled in a prime location along the Suruchi Beach, this remarkable property redefines opulence with its world-class amenities, spaciresidences, and breathtaking sea views. Experience the perfect blend of beachfront tranquility and modern sophistication at Sunteck Beach Residences (SBR).





About Sunteck Realty

Sunteck Realty Limited (SRL) is one of the fastest-growing Mumbai-based luxury real estate development companies. SRL has an immaculate track record of having one of the lowestDebt/Equity ratios, financial prudency, and sustainable growth. The company focuses on a city-centric development portfolio of about 52.5 million square feet spread across 32 projects. Sunteck Realty has differentiated its projects under six brands - 'Signature': Uber luxury residences, 'Signia': Ultra luxury residences, 'Sunteck City': Premium luxury residences, 'Sunteck Beach Residences': Marquee Luxury Destination, 'Sunteck World': Aspirational luxury residences, 'Sunteck': Commercial & Retail developments. The company has been a trendsetter in creating iconic destinations such as the flagship project, Signature Island at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Sunteck City in Oshiwara District Centre (ODC), Goregaon and SunteckWorld at Naigaon - the largest township of MMR's Western Suburbs.





Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like regulatory changes, local political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Sunteck Realty Limited will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.