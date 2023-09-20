8 Tips To Keep Your Locks Functioning Smoothly Through Winter

September 20, 2023 by Mark Allinson Leave a Comment

Winter can be harsh on many things, including our locks. A lock that doesn't function properly can compromise the security of your home or business.

To avoid such troubles, follow these eight handy tips to ensure your locks remain in tip-top condition even in the chilliest of temperatures.

● Use a damp cloth to wipe off any dust or debris.

● Avoid using abrasive cleaners which can damage the lock.

● A dry lock is more likely to freeze.

● Use a silicone-based lubricant, ensuring it doesn't accumulate dirt.

● Cold air seeping through gaps can cause internal mechanisms to freeze.

● Proper sealing keeps out moisture that can rust locks.

● Use weather stripping or caulk.

● Check for drafts and address them immediately.

● Graphite is a natural lubricant for locks.

● It doesn't thicken or freeze in cold weather.

● Sprinkle a small amount into the keyhole.

● Insert and remove the key several times to spread it evenly.

● Cold can make keys brittle, increasing the chance of breakage.

● Always have a backup in case your primary key fails.

● With a trusted neighbor.

● In a secured lockbox away from the main entry.

● Cold metal becomes brittle. Using force can break the lock or key.

● Always use gentle, even pressure when unlocking.

● Warm the key with your hands.

● Try lubrication before applying force.

● Modern locks may offer better resistance to cold weather.

● Electronic locks may not have the freezing issues of traditional locks.

● Lock de-icer.

● Extra batteries (for electronic locks).

● A spare key.

● Everyone should know how to care for and use locks properly.

● Mistakes can be costly, both in terms of repairs and security breaches.

● Proper lock usage.

● Emergency procedures.

Table 1: Lubricants Suitable for Locks

Type

Pros

Cons

Silicone-based

Doesn't attract dirt

Slightly more expensive

Graphite powder

Natural, doesn't freeze

Messy if overused

Oil-based

Easily available

Attracts dirt, thickens in cold

Table 2: Common Winter Lock Issues and Solutions

Issue

Solution

Frozen lock

Use lock de-icer or warm key

Brittle key

Keep spare keys, avoid force

Moisture inside lock

Ensure doors/windows are sealed

It's interesting to delve a bit into why cold weather can have such a pronounced effect on locks. Metal, like many materials, contracts when cold.

This contraction can cause minute changes in the internal mechanisms of locks, often making them tighter and more difficult to turn.

Furthermore, the moisture that often accompanies cold weather, either from snow or icy conditions, can find its way into these mechanisms. When this moisture freezes, it can lead to a solid block of ice within the lock, rendering it completely unusable.

It's crucial to balance the security needs of your home or business with the functionality of your locks, especially in winter.

While some might argue that a more complex lock provides greater security, such mechanisms can also be more susceptible to winter malfunctions due to their intricacy.

Simpler designs, on the other hand, might offer fewer potential points of failure in freezing temperatures. Regardless of the type, it's essential to ensure regular maintenance.

