Ainewsbreaks Knightpe, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Announces 100Th Landing Of Its Robot Show

The announcement reads,“Knightscope's Robot Roadshow ('Roadshow') was developed and launched during the pandemic, which brought all tradeshows and related gatherings to a grinding halt and hurled marketing executives into survival mode. The Roadshow was built specifically to enable Knightscope's client development team to remotely demonstrate its technologies without risking exposure. It has since proven to be one of the company's greatest marketing and lead generation tools, directly contributing to countless new sales.”

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit.

