Cannabisnewsbreaks Tain Southern California Announces Inaugural ESG Forum Foed On Insights And Solutions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sustain Southern California (Sustain SoCal), a nonprofit organization, is planning its first-ever ESG Forum. The in-person event is scheduled for Sept. 26, 2023, from 1–7 p.m. PT in Irvine, California. According to the announcement, the ESG Forum is designed to provide an effective platform for corporate and public leaders to discuss environmental, social and governance strategies and the latest trends. Specifically, organizers hope the event will advance the conversation on sustainable and economic development in Southern California and surrounding regions, with a foon actionable insights, practical solutions and the transition to a low-carbon global economy. The agenda includes an array of discussions being led by industry experts and thought leaders with discussions focusing on three main topics: Building an ESG Strategy - Integrating with and Empowering the Business; It's All about the Data - Selecting a Tool, Collecting, Quality Control, Reporting; and Driving a Sustainable Operation - Partnering with Internal Peers and Public and Private Entities.
The event will conclude with a reception where speakers and attendees can network, expand their industry connections and build meaningful relationships in a relaxed environment.“Environmental, social and governance criteria have become increasingly critical to the investment, business and consumer landscape,” said Sustain SoCal president and CEO Scott Kitcher in the press release.“We are pleased to advance the conversation on ESG-related factors by inviting key thought leaders with unparalleled expertise in this multi-disciplinary area. At Sustain SoCal, our events are known for driving productive networking and catalyzing the development of ecosystems in the region.”
To attend the event, visit
To view the full press release, visit
About Sustain SoCal
Sustain SoCal, a nonprofit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration and education in southern California. The organization has a well-established history of exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. The company conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact our region's economic progress and sustainability. For more information, visit the company's website at
.
About CannabisNewsWire
CannabisNewsWire
(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a foon cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text
CANNABIS to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:
CannabisNewsWire
Denver, CO
303.498.7722 Office
CannabisNewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN20092023000224011066ID1107108587
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.