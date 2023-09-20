Cannabisnewsbreaks Tain Southern California Announces Inaugural ESG Forum Foed On Insights And Solutions

The event will conclude with a reception where speakers and attendees can network, expand their industry connections and build meaningful relationships in a relaxed environment.“Environmental, social and governance criteria have become increasingly critical to the investment, business and consumer landscape,” said Sustain SoCal president and CEO Scott Kitcher in the press release.“We are pleased to advance the conversation on ESG-related factors by inviting key thought leaders with unparalleled expertise in this multi-disciplinary area. At Sustain SoCal, our events are known for driving productive networking and catalyzing the development of ecosystems in the region.”

To attend the event, visit



To view the full press release, visit



About Sustain SoCal

Sustain SoCal, a nonprofit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration and education in southern California. The organization has a well-established history of exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. The company conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact our region's economic progress and sustainability. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire

(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a foon cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:



CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office



CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN