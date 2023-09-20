Investornewsbreaks Golflync Inc. Eyes Viral-Scale Growth Driven By Genuine Entiasm,Er Engagement

To view the full article, visit



About GolfLync Inc.

GolfLync is a leading social networking platform designed exclusively for golfers. With a foon community building and user engagement, GolfLync connects golf enthusiasts, fosters vibrant virtual golf clubs, and enhances the overall golfing experience. GolfLync is available for download on the

Apple App Store

and the

Google Play Store . For more information about GolfLync, visit

GolfLync , download the app, and connect with community on

Facebook ,

X

and

LinkedIn .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to GolfLync are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a foon advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:



InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



InvestorWire is powered by

IBN