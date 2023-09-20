Investornewsbreaks Golflync Inc. Eyes Viral-Scale Growth Driven By Genuine Entiasm,Er Engagement

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GolfLync , the company behind the
GolfLync app
– a social network for matching golf games and players, recently announced growth of its platform to surpass 50,000 members across the United States.“The exponential growth is a testament to the platform's ability to bring golfers together, fostering vibrant communities and connections that continue to flourish... The viral scale of GolfLync's growth can be attributed to the genuine enthusiasm and engagement of its members. Tens of thousands of posts, photos, videos, and tee times have been shared, turning GolfLync into a dynamic hub of golfing activity. The ability to have dedicated posts, chats and feeds for individual clubs adds an extra layer of personalization, allowing members to tailor their experiences to their golfing passions,” reads a recent article.“Listening to our users and shaping our features around their needs has been the driving force behind GolfLync's remarkable journey. We are thrilled to see our vision come to life as golfers from all corners of the country come together to create thriving golfing communities,” Mike Quiel, co-founder of GolfLync, is quoted as saying.
To view the full article, visit
About GolfLync Inc.
GolfLync is a leading social networking platform designed exclusively for golfers. With a foon community building and user engagement, GolfLync connects golf enthusiasts, fosters vibrant virtual golf clubs, and enhances the overall golfing experience. GolfLync is available for download on the
Apple App Store
and the
Google Play Store . For more information about GolfLync, visit
GolfLync , download the app, and connect with community on
Facebook ,
X
and
LinkedIn .
